GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grapevine are investigating two shootings at two separate apartment complexes on Tuesday night. The second incident left two people injured.

The first shooting took place at about 8:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mustang Drive, with the second one happening about 30 minutes later in the 3000 block of Mustang Drive. The incidents are believed to be related.

In the first shooting, authorities stated that four bullets were fired into the front door of an apartment unit at the Village on the Creek complex. Officials did not say if anyone was inside of the unit at the time of the shooting, but nobody was injured during this first incident.

The second shooting happened at the Encore Apartments. Once again, the shooter fired several shots through the closed front door of an apartment unit. This time, however, two people were injured after being struck by multiple bullets. The two victims were transported to Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine.

A male victim was in stable condition while a female victim went into surgery. Their current conditions are not known, and their names have not been released. Two other people were also inside of the apartment unit during the second shooting, but they were not injured.

Officials believe that the two shootings are related, and have been speaking with several witnesses from the two apartment complexes. Investigators think that the suspect knew the victims and was specifically targeting their apartment units, but there has been no arrest made at this time.