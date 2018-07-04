NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police are working to talk down a protester sitting on the base of the Statue of Liberty after scaling the monument on the Fourth of July.

Liberty Island was evacuated.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the climber was at the base beneath the statue’s foot Wednesday afternoon. Willis says police are atop the base, advising the climber to go down.

It’s unclear whether the climb is related to the earlier banner demonstration.

Willis says at least six people were taken into custody then. He says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The banner said “Abolish I.C.E.,” referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. ICE officers arrest and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally, among other duties.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest U.S. immigration policy. They oppose President Donald Trump’s administration and advocate ending deportations and family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group behind the banner says the climber isn’t connected to the earlier demonstration.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the president’s immigration policy is a step forward for public safety.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)