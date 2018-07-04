  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMCode Black
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Disabled List, dl, Local TV, MLB, relief pitcher, Texas Rangers, Tony Barnette

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) –  Rangers reliever Tony Barnette has gone on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain a day after leaving a game in the middle of a batter.

Barnette had an MRI on Wednesday, though the team didn’t immediately reveal or know the results of the exam.

Working the eighth inning in a 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, his second inning of the game, Barnette felt something different in his shoulder on his first pitch to Marwin Gonzalez.

Barnette (2-0) threw two more pitches before exiting the game.

gettyimages 991258204 e1530742370261 Rangers Reliever Barnette On DL With Right Shoulder Strain

Tony Barnette #43 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 3, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas recalled right-hander Chris Martin from Triple-A Round Rock. Martin was optioned to the minors on Tuesday, but was able to come back before 10 days by replacing a player on the DL.

The Rangers are currently in last place in the American League West division with a 38-48 record.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s