Filed Under:Basketball, Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, WNBA

ARLINGTON (AP) – Liz Cambage scored a career-high 37 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 18 of her 20 points in the decisive third quarter to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 108-85 on Tuesday night.

It was the Wings’ second-highest scoring output in franchise history.

Cambage shot 16 of 20 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Dallas (8-8) led 51-49 at the break before Cambage and Diggins-Smith combined for 28 of the Wings’ 32 third-quarter points. Cambage scored six and Diggins-Smith added five during an 11-2 run to open the second half that gave Dallas a 62-51 lead. Diggins-Smith made a layup, hit a 3-pointer and then assisted on a layup by Cambage that made it 83-66 late in the third and Chicago trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings handles the ball against the Chicago Sky on July 3, 2018 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

Diamond DeShields, the third pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, led the Sky (6-11) with 20 points, Allie Quigley scored 18 and Alaina Coates added a career-high 10 points. Coates, selected No. 2 overall in 2017, missed all of last season while recovering from ankle surgery.

Chicago’s Jamierra Faulkner left the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

