Filed Under:Deadly Crash, denton, Denton Police, Head-on collision, Highway 380, Local TV

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highway 380 in Denton is shut down after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon involving a sedan and a CoServ Electric truck.

The driver and a front passenger, a child, in the sedan were killed.

screen shot 2018 07 05 at 3 58 26 pm 2 Killed In Head On Crash On Highway 380 In Denton

deadly crash in Denton on Highway 380 (Chopper11)

Police said the driver of the sedan, who was going westbound on Highway 380, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the CoServ truck head on.

screen shot 2018 07 05 at 3 56 31 pm 2 Killed In Head On Crash On Highway 380 In Denton

deadly crash in Denton on Highway 380 (Chopper11)

A child in the sedan was taken by ground to a local hospital and rushed from there by air to a children’s hospital somewhere in DFW.

The CoServ truck driver was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 380 is expected to be closed for two hours while investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s