DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highway 380 in Denton is shut down after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon involving a sedan and a CoServ Electric truck.

The driver and a front passenger, a child, in the sedan were killed.

Police said the driver of the sedan, who was going westbound on Highway 380, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the CoServ truck head on.

A child in the sedan was taken by ground to a local hospital and rushed from there by air to a children’s hospital somewhere in DFW.

The CoServ truck driver was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 380 is expected to be closed for two hours while investigation continues.