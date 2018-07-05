DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Dallas are searching for a man who, they said, exposed himself to two women in two separate incidents last week. The suspect has been described by police as a Latin male in his early-to-middle 30s with short hair, driving a red Dodge Ram.

The first incident happened at about 6:20 a.m. on June 27. A woman told police that she was followed by the suspect in his vehicle. She noticed that the man was covering his face with a bright yellow shirt. He was not wearing any pants — he was exposing himself.

Then, at about 8:00 a.m. on the next day, another woman reported that the same man in the same vehicle pulled up next to her on the street. Once again, the man was wearing a bright yellow construction shirt that covered his face. And, again, he had on no pants to expose himself.

Officials described the vehicle as a red Dodge Ram 1500, possibly between the 2001 to 2005 model years. The right side of the pickup truck has some yellow paint transfer, a small aftermarket ‘H’ emblem and an aftermarket vent. According to police, the license plate may include either ‘JW’ or ‘WJ’ in it.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3616.