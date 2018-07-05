  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas PD, Indecent Exposure

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Dallas are searching for a man who, they said, exposed himself to two women in two separate incidents last week. The suspect has been described by police as a Latin male in his early-to-middle 30s with short hair, driving a red Dodge Ram.

Indecent Exposure Suspect

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

The first incident happened at about 6:20 a.m. on June 27. A woman told police that she was followed by the suspect in his vehicle. She noticed that the man was covering his face with a bright yellow shirt. He was not wearing any pants — he was exposing himself.

Then, at about 8:00 a.m. on the next day, another woman reported that the same man in the same vehicle pulled up next to her on the street. Once again, the man was wearing a bright yellow construction shirt that covered his face. And, again, he had on no pants to expose himself.

Indecent Exposure Suspect

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Officials described the vehicle as a red Dodge Ram 1500, possibly between the 2001 to 2005 model years. The right side of the pickup truck has some yellow paint transfer, a small aftermarket ‘H’ emblem and an aftermarket vent. According to police, the license plate may include either ‘JW’ or ‘WJ’ in it.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s