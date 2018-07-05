ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Newsrooms around the world have been urged to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The moment of silence will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m — exactly one week after a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group is observing a moment of silence at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, and Carroll County.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the globe to join them.

Police said surveillance video recorded the attack — by a 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper — that began with a pump-action shotgun blast that shattered the glass entrance to the open newsroom.

The man is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

