NEW YORK (AP) – Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.

The coffee chain says the behavior did not reflect the experience customers should have and the employee is no longer with Starbucks.

A customer posted Sunday on Facebook that his friend stuttered when giving his name. He said the barista then made light of it verbally and then spelled the name with extra letters. The friend emailed Starbucks and was offered $5 as an apology, according to the post. Starbucks also said that was not the ideal response.

In May, Starbucks held anti-racial bias training for thousands of U.S. employees after a worker at another Philadelphia store called police on two black men waiting for a friend. The incident was a major embarrassment.

