YORK, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver fleeing police crashed into a Pennsylvania home, damaging it badly, authorities said.

The York dispatch reported state police tried to stop a Mini Cooper that was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 55 zone on July 4. Police said the driver didn’t stop.

Authorities said the vehicle passed other cars before the driver lost control and struck a brick home.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Kameron Smith and charged with multiple offenses including DUI and attempting to elude police.