FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said an “elderly” clerk died from multiple gunshot wounds during a possible robbery at 1222 Jacksboro Highway Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

A younger man, believed to be one of the suspects, was also shot and died at the scene.

Police believe three other suspects took off in a minivan.

“It appears several subjects came into this business, attempted to rob this business, at which point, one of the suspects was found to be deceased,” said Sgt. Chris Britt. “Another male from the business was transported (to the hospital).”

That man from the business is the one who ultimately died.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.