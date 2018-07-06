WEATHERSevere Storms East Of Metroplex
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:city council, City of Arlington, Elections, Local TV, mayor, Petition, term limits

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group campaigning for term limits for the Arlington City Council and Mayor says it will “officially submit more than 11,000 petition signatures to City Hall on Monday, July 9.”

If enough signatures are validated, the proposal would end up on the November ballot.

apetition Petition For Arlington Term Limits To Be Turned In Monday

Arlington term limits petition drive (courtesy: Zack Maxwell)

The requirement is 5 percent of Arlington’s registered voting base, or about 9,300 valid signatures. 

Tarrant County Elections will have approximately 30 days to validate the petitions.

The effort calls 6-year term limits on the Mayor and City Council.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s