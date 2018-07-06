ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group campaigning for term limits for the Arlington City Council and Mayor says it will “officially submit more than 11,000 petition signatures to City Hall on Monday, July 9.”

If enough signatures are validated, the proposal would end up on the November ballot.

The requirement is 5 percent of Arlington’s registered voting base, or about 9,300 valid signatures.

Tarrant County Elections will have approximately 30 days to validate the petitions.

The effort calls 6-year term limits on the Mayor and City Council.