DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Scammers are targeting Oncor customers in a Dallas neighborhood, asking for personal information. It happened earlier this week on Kellogg Avenue.

When scammers targeted Marsha Freeman twice while trying to get her utilities bill, they left empty-handed.

“I had a bad feeling because they didn’t have a name badge, a car — nothing. They said ‘Oh, they have us in the neighborhood, they have us walking.’ Who are they?” said Freeman.

Another red flag – Marsha said the men couldn’t get their story straight.

“I said, ‘well why did you make up a story and say you’re with Oncor, then you say you’re with TXU?’ You don’t know what company you’re with. It’s embarrassing,” said Marsha.

She told her 91-year-old grandfather about the scammers and hopes they don’t return.

Oncor spokesperson Andy Rittler explained what the imposters may have been after.

“If they’re asking to see a bill, it’s because generally they’re looking for some sort of financial information or personal identification,” said Rittler.

Rittler said they’re mainly targeting single seniors — asking to see their utility bill and offering a senior discount. He said to always look for a branded uniform, ID badge and a marked vehicle.

Employees won’t ask to come inside or ask for payment or personal information in person.

“At any given time, if you ever don’t feel safe in a situation, even if it is an Oncor employee, feel free to call 911. It’s important that you feel safe as a customer of ours,” said Rittler

If customers still feel uneasy, they can always ask for that employee’s manager or call Oncor to confirm their identity.