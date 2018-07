GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Add longhorn wrangler to the list of responsibilties for Grapevine Police officers.

The police department tweeted they had some escapees on the loose, only to find the longhorns along Northwest Highway.

When you hear "escapees" in Grapevine…only to find longhorns on the loose! Thanks to the rancher helping our officers along Northwest Highway near the @GaylordTexan. Scene should be cleared soon. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/F6YBfgxNKa — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) July 10, 2018

With the help of a rancher, they were able to round them up without any people or animals getting hurt.