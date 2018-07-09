DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Like bags flying free, free packs of peanuts are part of what defines Southwest Airlines, but the peanuts are about to disappear.

The airline will discontinue giving out peanuts on August 1 to ensure a better experience for people with peanut allergies.

Here is the statement CBS11 received from the Southwest Airlines media team Monday evening.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, including customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1.

We hope that our free pretzels (and our wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights) served along with our legendary Southwest Hospitality will please customers who might be nostalgic or sad to see peanuts go. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers—including those with peanut-related allergies—feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight.”