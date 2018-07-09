Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
POLAND (CBSNEWS. COM) – A Polish TV commentator had a surprise visitor jump into his interview last week — his cat leapt right onto his shoulders, curled itself around his head and stayed there.

Historian and political scientist Jerzy Targlaski was discussing Poland’s Supreme Court on the Dutch news program Nieuwsuur when his cat hopped into the spotlight. Targlaski didn’t miss a beat. He just kept talking to journalist Rudy Bouma as his cat stood on his shoulders.

Bouma shared video of the incident on Twitter. During the talk, Targlaski looks almost unfazed by the cat on his shoulders. When the cat’s tail blocks his eyes, he gently brushes it away. He doesn’t knock the cat down, he merely holds the tail so it doesn’t keep covering his face.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

