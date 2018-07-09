Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman with baby (Facebook: Kelly Swink Sahady)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Movie star Gal Gadot surprised children at a Virginia hospital with a super-powered superhero moment: She visited them wearing her iconic Amazonian armor costume from the popular “Wonder Woman” film.

Gadot doled out hugs, kisses, and autographs last Friday at Inova Children’s Hospital in northern Virginia.

She posed for photos with patients and staffers, and those started popping up on social media over the weekend.

One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss.

Sahady told WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

She says meeting Gadot was a fun break.

Crews have been shooting “Wonder Woman 1984” in the Washington region in recent weeks.

A heart doctor at the hospital also tweeted his appreciation for what Gadot did. Dr. Lucas Collazo said, “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it… and so did the staff.”

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

