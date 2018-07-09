Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed on 9/11.

Flight 93 National Memorial says in a statement Monday that four shipping containers holding the wreckage were buried in a private ceremony on June 21.

The burial was in a restricted area accessible only to loved ones of the victims.

Rain falls on mementos left on the fence by visitors who came to look over the crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa Monday, May 2, 2011 following the announcement that Osama Bin Laden had been killed in Pakistan. (credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

United Flight 93 was en route from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers seized control with the likely goal of crashing into the U.S. Capitol.

The 9/11 Commission concluded the hijackers downed the plane as passengers revolted, in a field in Shanksville, about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The wreckage was scoured for identifiable items in the months before the burial.

