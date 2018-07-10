FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a gunman first targeted a game room on Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth and then pulled a weapon at a game room on Mansfield Highway less than 24 hours later.

At the Wilbarger location terrified witnesses say the suspect ordered everyone to the ground and threatened to kill anyone who didn’t comply. The armed man demanded money from everyone and even took a hostage after exchanging gunfire with someone inside the game room.

Witness Alzenia Thomas said, “I guess he was a customer and the man begged for his life. He was like ‘no don’t take me sir.’ He said, ‘I don’t have a gun. I don’t have nothing to do.’ And he [robber] said, ‘Get up. I’m gonna shoot you in the head.’ So he grabbed the man and they left.”

Witness Tyronne Polk said he didn’t want to see anyone get hurt and did what he could to try and calm the robber. “So I said, ‘Bro please let me help you.’ I just stood up. ‘Hey let me help you. I can get the door open.’ And he said, ‘You better kick it open man, you better do something or I’m gonna kill the people.’ And I snatched the door open.”

The hostage was eventually let go and wasn’t seriously injured. No one was hurt in the gunfire.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old. He stands between 5’5″ and 5’8″ tall and weighs between 155 to 190 pounds. The man has facial hair and several tattoos on his arms and shoulders. During one of the robberies he wore a white tank top, red shorts, a white headband and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robberies or recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4374, 817-392-4379, or call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS.