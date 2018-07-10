WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:bull, California, Dean King, gored, Tracy, used car

TRACY, Calif. (CBSNEWS) – Dean King’s trip to buy a used car took a bizarre and painful turn last week in Tracy, California. King, an Army veteran, went to check out the car on a rural property when he had a surprising encounter with an enraged bull, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

King said he initially did not see the massive animal bearing down on him. All he remembers is being knocked to the ground and the pain as the bull gored him twice in the abdomen.

guy3 California Man Gored Twice By Bull While Checking Out Used Car

Dean King was gored twice by an enraged bull while checking out a used car in Tracy, California. (CBS SF)

King hid between a bush and the house on the property while the bull stood over him and snorted for some 20 minutes.

Finally, King heard a car honking and called out for help. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“He was down by my feet,” King said. “He would smell me, and then he’d snort. And I thought, ‘Oh, I’m in for it.'”

“I thought I was gonna die,” he said.

Authorities said he was fortunate to be alive. Doctors told him the extra weight around belly may have saved his life.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s