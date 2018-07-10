DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of rising crime such as burglaries and shootings, the Deep Ellum community in Dallas came together Tuesday evening to meet with local officers to try and find a solution to safety concerns.

The safety meeting was organized by local officers and was scheduled to run into the overnight hours. It’s fitting for a unique neighborhood that’s taking a unique approach to crime.

“We all love this neighborhood, and we want it to be thriving,” said Alex Agan, who attended the meeting.

Agan wants to hear what’s being done after her business had a break-in Tuesday morning — the same day as the meeting.

“I think everybody as a business owner is nervous about how often this is happening,” said Agan.

While there’s plenty of love for Dallas police at the meeting, there’s also concern.

“They don’t have enough officers. And they’re stretched way too thin,” said Sam Wynne, owner of Braindead Brewing.

Wynne helps run the Deep Ellum Community Watch Facebook page where more than 4,000 members warn each other about local crime and troublemakers.

Neighborhood officers borrowed the idea, creating their own Facebook page: The Deep Ellum/Uptown Officers Corner. This is where they directly communicate with the community they serve.

“I think it’s been extremely helpful. We’ve made numerous arrests from information on the page,” said Dallas police officer Tyler Prothro. “It’s just a way to bring the community together as a large crime fighting force.”

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall also attended the meeting and praised the effort.

“We’re just here to say thank you to the community for working and being great partners,” said Chief Hall.

For those who live and work here, it’s one way to take safety into their own hands.

“If you do come here to break the law, there are a million eyes on you all the time,” said Wynne. “We’re all watching, and we’re watching out for each other.”