NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – IHOP has come clean. The pancake chain has acknowledged that the big name change which it announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its new hamburger menu.

The company best known for its breakfast options already had burgers on the menu. But had started using the IHOB name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made with Black Angus ground beef.

The company was back on social media Monday, this time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP’s 60th birthday.

The company said on Twitter, “That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers).” Similar lines are being used in the company’s television ads as well.

