GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with a pair of machetes was shot and killed by a Garland Police officer Tuesday.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of I-30 at the Bass Pro Drive exit.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said Garland Police received multiple reports of a man with no shirt seen swinging two large knives at people driving by.

No officers were hurt.

A woman who answered the phone at the Lavender Spa and Massage adjacent to the scene, said the suspect made a lot of noise, someone called police and and officer shot him.

Police won’t let anyone in or out of the spa, but all employees are okay, she said.

The westbound loop entrance will be closed during the investigation.

Police said drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story.