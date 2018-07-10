Have you seen Shanique Banks or Desmond Jennings? Call Detective Machorro at (214) 671.4295 if so. (photo credit: Dallas police Department)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a woman who was kidnapped at knifepoint by a man in Dallas last night.

It happened on the 11700 block of Ferguson Road at 11:30 p.m.

A witness told police she asked the victim, Shanique Banks to walk to the store with her. But when the women left Banks’ apartment, suspect Desmond Jennings approached them.

The 56-year-old started yelling for Banks to come back outside after both women went back inside the apartment when they saw him.

But Jennings forced his way in, according to the witness and once inside, he grabbed a knife and forced Banks to leave with him.

The witness lost sight of them as she searched for her phone to call for help.

Responding officers checked a list of vacant apartments they were given by onsite security, checked the area with a K-9 unit, and responded to other calls in the area with negative results. Detectives and crime scene technicians were also notified.

Police urge anyone with any information regarding this offense or the location of either Banks or Jennings to please call 911 or contact Detective Machorro at (214) 671.4295.