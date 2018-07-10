DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas Police officers were hurt this morning after a person accused of drunk driving plowed into three squad cars working freeway construction.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 between Empire Central and Mockingbird Lane.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One was complaining of pain to his arm and couldn’t move it much, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on the scene for intoxication assault..

The cause of the crash was under investigation by Dallas Police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, which normally handles freeway wrecks in that area.

I-35 was closed for hours while police completed the investigation.

The names of the officers and the the suspect were not released.