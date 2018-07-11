HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Southeast Texas are trying to determine if the 4-year-old stepson of a sheriff’s sergeant shot himself in the head with his stepfather’s service weapon.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition after the shooting Tuesday.

UPDATE: The child who suffered a gunshot wound Tuesday night in the 31700 block of Dunham Lake Drive remains in critical condition this morning at @memorialhermann. The boy had recently celebrated his 4th birthday. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 11, 2018

Spokesman Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland says a person at the scene said the boy shot himself at a home near Hockley, about 35 miles northwest of Houston.

The sergeant works for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting internal and criminal investigations.

Gilliland says the sergeant is on family leave.

Police said Sunday that a toddler in the City of Houston fatally shot himself in the head. San Antonio police reported Wednesday that a toddler there was wounded in the abdomen after a handgun accidentally discharged.

