LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on Instagram Wednesday. The girl was born Tuesday.

cardi b Cardi B Announces Birth Of Daughter On Instagram

(credit: iamcardib/Instagram)

The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.

This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

