DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Peanut Board said it’s disappointed in Southwest Airlines’ decision to stop serving peanuts on flights due to passengers with peanut allergies.

The board called the move an unnecessary step that will disappoint many customers.

The airline announced Monday peanuts would no longer be given out on August 1 “to ensure a better experience for people with peanut allergies.”

The National Peanut Board responded Wednesday with the following statement:

“We were disappointed to learn about Southwest’s decision to stop serving peanuts, which even the airline considers an iconic part of its history and DNA. It is an unnecessary step that will disappoint many of Southwest’s customers. It is also out of sync with the latest science, which shows education and preparation – such as allowing passengers to pre-board flights to wipe down their seats – do the most to benefit the one percent of Americans with a peanut allergy.

America’s peanut farmers – through the National Peanut Board – have contributed more than $25.3 million for food allergy research, education and outreach since 2001.”

Flight attendants have served them on every Southwest Airlines flight since the very first ones in and out of Dallas Love Field. The company used peanuts to emphasize its discount fares.

Here is the statement CBS11 received from the Southwest Airlines media team Monday evening.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, including customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1.

We hope that our free pretzels (and our wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights) served along with our legendary Southwest Hospitality will please customers who might be nostalgic or sad to see peanuts go. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers—including those with peanut-related allergies—feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight.”