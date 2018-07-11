  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Michael Cloud as been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, succeeding Blake Farenthold, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and an ethics probe.

Cloud has worked as a communications consultant and served as a Republican county chairman. He’ll represent a district anchored in conservative Corpus Christi.

Cloud won a special election last month and is also running for the seat this November. The district leans strongly Republican.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, leaves the Capitol following the final votes of the week on Dec. 14, 2017. Farenthold announced he will not seek reelection amid sexual harrassment allegations. (credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Farenthold was a seven-year House veteran. He denied sexual harassment allegations by a former aide, but he apologized for an office atmosphere that he acknowledged was “less than professional.”

Farenthold originally said he would not seek re-election, but then moved up his departure before the House Ethics Committee could publicly release details of its investigation.

