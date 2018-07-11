  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:campus carry, Campus Carry Law, Concealed Handgun License, concealed handguns, Concealed Weapon, lawsuit, Local TV, Professors, Texas, University Of Texas, University of Texas at Austin

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Attorneys for three University of Texas at Austin professors are set to ask a federal appeals court Wednesday to revive their lawsuit against a law allowing people with concealed-handgun licenses to carry weapons on public campuses.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will hear the arguments.

According to court filings, the professors believe the presence of guns in their classrooms could discourage open academic discussion and that having weapons on campus could be dangerous when talks wade into politically charged topics.

The law took effect in 2016 and requires public universities to allow Texans with concealed handgun licenses to carry weapons on campus and inside school buildings.

Last year, a federal judge in Texas dismissed the suit. Austin-based U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said they offered “no concrete evidence” to substantiate such concerns.

teen with gun 170499916 Texas Professors Seek To Revive Campus Carry Law Challenge

(credit: MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images)

Yeakel said that, because they failed to clearly show they were harmed by the law, they had no legal standing to pursue the suit.

Attorneys for the professors — sociology professor Jennifer Lynn Glass, and English professors Lisa Moore and Mia Carter — said Yeakel was wrong to dismiss the suit.

In court briefs they said he had not given them sufficient opportunity to present evidence. They also said national studies and the views of national professional organizations, including the American Association of University Professors, attest to the harm guns in a classroom can do to academic freedom.

Attorneys for the state of Texas said Yeakel was correct to dismiss the suit, saying the professors’ fear “is subjective and completely dependent on the acts of third parties.”

There was no indication when the appellate judges would rule.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s