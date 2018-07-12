WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Appeal, AT&T, Justice Department, Local TV, merger, pay-TV, Time Warner

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice Department is going to appeal the AT&T, Time Warner $85 billion mega-merger.

A federal judge ruled the merger was legal one month ago and imposed no conditions on the union.

The Justice Department fought the deal, arguing it would make the pay-TV market less competitive.

The judge ruled the government failed to show the merger violates anti-trust law.

David McAtee, AT&T General Counsel responded to the news with the following statement

“The Court’s decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned.  While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances.  We are ready to defend the Court’s decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s