Filed Under:African-American family, Fair Housing, federal crime, Glenn Halfin, Grapevine, guilty plea, Hate Crime, Local TV, stalking, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A white man arrested for stalking an African-American family last year in Grapevine pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interfering with the family’s housing rights.

According to court documents, Glenn Eugene Halfin, 64, of Grapevine, threatened force, intimidated, and interfered with a family because of their race and occupancy of an apartment that was located directly above his own apartment.

glenn halfin North Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime Against African American Family

Glenn Halfin (credit: Grapevine Police Department)

According to documents filed in connection with the guilty plea, on Dec. 19, 2017, Halfin purchased a baby doll at a Walmart.

He took a rope, fashioned it into a noose, and hung the baby doll from the noose. Halfin then hung the rope noose and baby doll on the railing directly in front of the only staircase the family could use to access their apartment. Halfin did so, knowing that this display would be particularly intimidating for the family who had a young daughter. In addition, the defendant referenced in his factual basis repeated intimidation of and interference with the same African-American family on other occasions.

“No one should be afraid to go home at night,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in a news release. “Our community will not tolerate crimes of intimidation or bigotry, and my office will continue to prosecute all those who persecute others based on their race, color, ethnicity, or religious beliefs.”

“The Justice Department will not tolerate acts of intimidation and fear, or illegal threats against any individual or family because of their race,” said Acting Assistant Attorney John Gore. “We will continue to prosecute hate crime offenders.”

Halfin faces a statutory maximum penalty of no more one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

