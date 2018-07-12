WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:deadly plane crash, dps, FAA, Local TV, NTSB, pilot killed, small plane crash, Wise County
small plane crash in Wise Co. (Chopper11)

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane went down in a field not far from an airstrip in Wise County in New Fairview around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, killing the pilot according to DPS.

The aircraft went down in the area of FM 407 and Graham Road near the airstrip off Dillavou Lane.

The victim was an 86-year-old man.

The FAA described the plane as a single-seat 1936 Rose Parakeet A-1 biplane.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the crash.

The NTSB said it will be in charge of the investigation.

screen shot 2018 07 12 at 2 26 11 pm Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash In Wise County

small plane crash in Wise Co. (Chopper11)

New Fairview is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s