Filed Under:AAA, gas, Gas Money, Gas Prices, Gas Prices in Texas, gas pump, gasoline, gasoline prices, Local TV, Retail gasoline prices

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up a penny per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.66 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.88 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.12 per gallon. The cheapest gasoline in Texas is in San Antonio at an average $2.53 per gallon.

Drivers in Dallas are paying $2.67 for a gallon of gasoline. While those pulling up to the pump in Arlington and Fort Worth are shelling out a bit less with the price at $2.66 per gallon.

AAA experts say demand for gasoline remains strong this summer amid rising crude oil prices.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s