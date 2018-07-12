  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Bob Baffert, Horse Racing, Justify, Triple Crown

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) – Triple Crown winner Justify has been taken out of training while waiting to see if swelling in his left front ankle subsides.

Trainer Bob Baffert says Justify will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He says the swelling developed recently and it comes and goes.

Baffert told the Daily Racing Form on Wednesday that Justify will ship to Del Mar and be part of his stable based at the track for the summer meet that begins July 18.

Baffert says Justify has been walking daily at Santa Anita and will continue to do so until being re-evaluated.

WinStar Farm, which co-owns Justify, won’t decide any future plans for the colt until after he is checked out.

Justify has won all six starts in his brief career that began this year. He has won four straight Grade 1 races, including a sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown champion.

The colt hasn’t had a workout since the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

Baffert says the initial plan following the Belmont was to race Justify in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park on July 29, but that won’t happen now.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s