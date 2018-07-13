(KDKA/CBS Local) – Chuck E. Cheese’s is getting in on the “pay your age” deal after yesterday’s Build-A-Bear fiasco.

The restaurant announced its offering a pay your age deal Friday for games.

Parents can pay their child’s age for 30 minutes of ‘All You Can Play’ on Friday, July 13.

Chuck E. Cheese’s posted the deal on their Facebook page, and says it’s only available at locations where a “Play Pass” is available.

The “All You Can Play’ launched last month and lets parents pay for the time instead of purchasing tokens or play points.

The normal “All You Can Play” deal is $9 for 30 minutes.

The “Pay Your Age Day” didn’t go as expected yesterday for Build-A-Bear.

The company was forced to cut off lines due to the overwhelming response.