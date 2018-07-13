  • CBS 11On Air

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a 92-year-old Arizona woman charged with fatally shooting her son because he wanted to put her in an assisted living facility.

The hearing Friday is aimed at determining whether there’s probable cause to charge Anna Mae Blessing with murder in the July 2 death of 72-year-old Thomas Blessing at the Fountain Hills home that they shared.

Investigators say Anna Blessing was upset about her son’s plans to put her into assisted living and got into an argument with him over the way she was being treated.

Blessing told detectives she got out two handguns and concealed them in the pockets of her robe before confronting her son in his bedroom and firing multiple shots at him.

After the shooting, investigators say Thomas Blessing’s girlfriend managed to take away the guns from the suspect.

Blessing hasn’t yet entered a plea in the case.

