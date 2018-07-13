  • CBS 11On Air

(credit: IKEA)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – IKEA is recalling their LURVIG pet water dispenser because the product poses a possible suffocation risk to animals. The recall was announced Wednesday after two reports worldwide of tragic incidents involving pets who died.

The item is a black water bowl, for dogs or cats, with a large clear water tank attached. It is made to dish out water slowly throughout the day, ensuring that “your pet always has access to fresh, clean water,” according to the IKEA’s product page for the item.

The company received two reports of pets suffocating after getting their heads stuck in the water tank.

IKEA LURVIG Pet Water Dispenser

(credit: IKEA)

Customers are urged to stop using the water dispenser immediately, and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

The LURVIG pet water dispenser was sold for $7.99 in U.S. stores between October 2017 and June 2018. IKEA has already removed the product from its stores and website. Other items are still available — and safe — from the company’s LURVIG line of pet products.

