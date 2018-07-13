  • CBS 11On Air

CONROE (CBSDFW.COMAP) — A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that she offered to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex. Her asking price was $1,200.

Twenty-five-year-old Sarah Marie Peters was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to charges that include promotion of prostitution.

sarah marie peters

(credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

(credit: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say undercover officers in Montgomery County, north of Houston, encountered Peters online on a social media site. They say she forwarded photos of young girls and asked if there was anyone who wanted “to have fun” with her daughter.

Detectives watched Peters board a bus in Houston with her daughter to travel to Conroe where she thought she was meeting a man who would pay for the child.

Peters was arrested on Feb. 22. Her daughter was placed in the custody of state Child Protective Services.

