DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on northbound I-35E in Dallas early Saturday morning while he was on the side of the road dealing with an accident he was involved in.

Authorities say at around 2:50 a.m., two vehicles, a Jeep and a Chrysler 300, were involved in an accident on northbound I-35E between Market Center and Medical District. Both drivers pulled over to the right lane, where they got out of their vehicles to exchange information. Both drivers went to the shoulder away from traffic.

Minutes later, another vehicle, a Honda, side-swiped the Jeep after authorities say the driver didn’t see the vehicles in time to avoid them. The Honda then pulled over in front of the Chrysler where the driver got out. The driver then went to speak to the other drivers before taking photos of the Jeep.

According to authorities, while the driver of the Honda was returning to his vehicle, another car struck him, which threw him into the other parked vehicles. He was killed in the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man didn’t stop. According to witnesses, the vehicle was a low-profile, dark-colored small car or SUV.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Authorities say he was an Indian man around 27 years old.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the look out for the suspect vehicle. It will have extensive damage to the right-front and fender area. Investigators spent several hours searching the area but could not locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.