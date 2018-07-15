GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A family is mourning the loss of a father who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Prairie while he was riding his bike early Sunday morning.

Police say Calvin Middleton, 42, of Cedar Hill was riding his bike at South Belt Line Road and I-20 at around 6 a.m. when the crash occurred. The suspect vehicle struck him and then fled the scene, driving northbound on S. Belt Line Road and continued into Grand Prairie.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle are described as two black women in their late 20’s. The driver was wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts and pink tennis shoes, according to witnesses. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray, four-door sedan that will have damage to the area around the passenger-side headlight.

The family of Middleton says he took up cycling a few years ago for fun. When he left his mother’s house Sunday morning in Cedar Hill for a bike ride, he never made it back. Their hearts are heavy after the news of his death.

“I’m hurt. It’s my big brother. A year and seven months apart. We grew up like twins. Tomorrow morning, I don’t know how I’m going to feel, not being able to talk to him,” said Calvin’s brother, Shon Middleton.

Shon Middleton says a detective told him that the driver of the suspect vehicle got out of the car, glanced at Calvin, got back into the car and fled the scene.

Police are still in search of the driver and the other occupant of the vehicle.