By Cristin Severance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Eviction laws in Texas may soon change after a Consumer Justice investigation into “serial squatters.”

CBS 11’s Cristin Severance first reported about William and Heather Schwab last fall.

William and Heather Schwab – accused “Serial Squatters”

Attorneys dubbed them the “serial squatters” after the couple racked up dozens of evictions over a decade.

They move every few months, bouncing checks and working the court system to live rent-free.

They owe landlords tens of thousands of dollars.

Consumer Justice’s reports got the attention of state Rep. Rodney Anderson, who asked the state to study the issue.

Now, the House Business and Industry Committee is meeting later this month to learn more about loopholes in the state’s eviction process and how it can be improved.

Their findings could lead to new laws during next year’s legislative session.

