Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Best Of
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Video
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
It's going to be a HOT week with temperatures expected to reach triple-digits every day.
Riders Unaware Electric Scooters Not Allowed On Sidewalks, Trails In Dallas
People were out riding the new electric scooters on Sunday, saying they’re still not familiar with where they can and can’t take them.
Family Seeks Justice After Father Killed In Grand Prairie Hit-And-Run While Riding Bike
A family is mourning the loss of a father who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Prairie while he was riding his bike early Sunday morning.
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Riders Unaware Electric Scooters Not Allowed On Sidewalks, Trails In Dallas
People were out riding the new electric scooters on Sunday, saying they’re still not familiar with where they can and can’t take them.
Eighth Animal Dies After Jaguar Escapes At New Orleans Zoo
Eight animals have now died after a jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Share Photos
Mobile 11
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Getting Ready To Head To Training Camp
The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to head to training camp to prepare for the new season.
Rangers
Choo Extends On-Base Streak, Rangers Fall To Orioles 6-5
Machado homered before being removed on a wet day, Adam Jones hit a three-run double and Baltimore rallied past the Texas Rangers 6-5 Sunday.
Mavericks
Father Of Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Passes Away
Norton Cuban was 92 years old.
Stars
Left Wing Elie Signs $735,000 Deal To Stay With Stars
Left wing Remi Elie has signed a $735,000 contract to stay with the Stars. The one-year deal with the restricted free agent was announced by the team on Tuesday.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
It's going to be a HOT week with temperatures expected to reach triple-digits every day.
Riders Unaware Electric Scooters Not Allowed On Sidewalks, Trails In Dallas
People were out riding the new electric scooters on Sunday, saying they’re still not familiar with where they can and can’t take them.
Family Seeks Justice After Father Killed In Grand Prairie Hit-And-Run While Riding Bike
A family is mourning the loss of a father who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Prairie while he was riding his bike early Sunday morning.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Wake Up To These 3 New Breakfast & Brunch Spots In Dallas
If you're looking for a fresh spot to enjoy breakfast or brunch, these new eateries in Dallas have got you covered.
North Texas Students Look To The Sky At Aviation Camp
Aviation camp at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas lets kids spend their summer flying planes and shooting off rockets. But it's not just play. This is educational.
Spice It Up With The Top 5 Thai Eateries In Fort Worth
Are you craving Thai food in Fort Worth? Whether you're after a spicy curry meal or just a bowl of noodles, here are the top-rated Fort Worth restaurants for Thai cuisine.
Tips For Staying Safe While Hiking In The Texas Heat
There's nothing like a walk in the great outdoors to clear your head. But, in the Texas heat, hiking can be very dangerous. There are some tips that you can follow to stay safe.
Amazon's Whole Foods Announces Its Deals For Prime Day
Whole Foods is celebrating Prime Day with an appetizing offer. The grocery store chain is offering Amazon Prime members a $10 credit, among other deals on products.
IHOP Acknowledges That Name Change Was Publicity Stunt
IHOP has come clean. The pancake chain has acknowledged that the big name change which it announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its new hamburger menu.
Contests & More
Other
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Links & Numbers
Upload Images/Video
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Marriott On Board As Amazon Launches Alexa For Hotel Rooms
Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that allows guests to order room service, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11
Watch Now
Live News KTVT-CBS 11 News This Morning
On Air Schedule:
05:00 AM
CBS 11 News This Morning at 5am
06:00 AM
CBS 11 News This Morning at 6am
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
View All Programs
Watch Now
Cadillac ‘Eat.See.Play’ Giveaway: Fort Worth Axe Factory
July 16, 2018 at 5:00 am