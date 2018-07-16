Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson, Local TV, NBA, NBA Draft, Villanova

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday they have signed guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson was selected by the Mavericks with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Mavericks said in a news release Monday.

gettyimages 937173140 e1531775516188 Mavericks Sign Their Second Draft Pick Brunson

Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats is defended by James Bolden #3 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament East Regional at TD Garden on March 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brunson (6-3, 190) is a two-time NCAA Champion (2016, 2018) and an early-entry candidate to this year’s draft after spending three seasons at Villanova.

As a junior, he averaged 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on his way to winning National College Player of the Year, Big East Player of the Year, Big East Scholar Athlete of the Year and the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard.

Last season, Brunson was also the only player in a Power 6 conference last season to shoot better than .520 from the field, .400 from behind-the-arc and .800 from the foul line. In five MGM Resorts Summer League games for Dallas, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 20. 2 minutes per contest.

The New Jersey native moved to Lincolnshire, Ill., in high school and became 2015 Mr. Illinois Basketball as a senior at Adlai E. Stevenson High School. Brunson was named McDonald’s All-American, Parade All-American and USA Basketball 2015 Male Athlete of the Year after leading Team USA’s under-19 team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s