DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday they have signed guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson was selected by the Mavericks with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Mavericks said in a news release Monday.

Brunson (6-3, 190) is a two-time NCAA Champion (2016, 2018) and an early-entry candidate to this year’s draft after spending three seasons at Villanova.

As a junior, he averaged 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on his way to winning National College Player of the Year, Big East Player of the Year, Big East Scholar Athlete of the Year and the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard.

Last season, Brunson was also the only player in a Power 6 conference last season to shoot better than .520 from the field, .400 from behind-the-arc and .800 from the foul line. In five MGM Resorts Summer League games for Dallas, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 20. 2 minutes per contest.

The New Jersey native moved to Lincolnshire, Ill., in high school and became 2015 Mr. Illinois Basketball as a senior at Adlai E. Stevenson High School. Brunson was named McDonald’s All-American, Parade All-American and USA Basketball 2015 Male Athlete of the Year after leading Team USA’s under-19 team.