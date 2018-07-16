IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — A well-deserving military and combat veteran is getting a surprise he never expected.

Operation Finally Home in partnership with the city of Irving and other private partners dedicated their next custom home build to U.S. Army Major Eric King on Monday afternoon.

Major King will be the recipient of a brand new 4-bedroom home that is being built just for him and his family.

The surprise was revealed during a ground breaking ceremony on the lot where the home will be built on the Delware street in Irving.

“I’m speechless. I am mind blown. I can’t believe it,” said Major King about his reaction to the surprise.

Ronnie Lyles from Operation Finally Home says it’s their way to give back to someone who has given so much for his community and country.

Lyles added, “At the end of the day we’re taking the stress of a mortgage off their shoulders where they can continue to heal their mind, their body and their spirit and get on with their lives.”

King, thanked God and all those who contributed to the gift during Monday’s ground breaking.

He also spoke of his fallen soldiers who he described as being more deserving of dedication like this than he is.

King went on say he is excited about making Irving his new home once the house build is complete.

He said, “Getting out here into the community, serving getting to know my neighbors. Whatever help I can give I want to be able to help,” about what he looks forward to.

Operation Finally Home says since 2005 their organization has donated and dedicated more than 150 houses to deserving military heroes in 30 states throughout the U.S.