HAWAII (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Geological Service says a new tiny lava island has formed off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii.

Scientists say the island is located a few meters offshore and is about 20 to 30 feet in diameter.

Scientists say the new lava island is most likely part of the fissure 8 flow that’s entering the ocean—and possibly a submarine tumulus that built up underwater and emerged above sea level.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently lifted restrictions on tour boats going near the lava flow area… and on Monday at least a dozen people were injured after a lava explosion sent rocks and debris flying into the air and landing on a tour boat off Kapoho.

Hawaii County officials say a lava bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole.

Of the 12 injured, three were taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Two of them were in stable condition. One person, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition with a fractured femur.

The Kilauea Volcano eruption began May 3. Since then, more than 700 homes have been claimed and many communities rendered unrecognizable.