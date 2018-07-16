  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • On Air
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Facebook, Local TV, mansfield, Our Place Restaurant, public shaming, Restaurant, restaurant tip, stolen tip, Texas

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mansfield restaurant says a family caught taking a waitress’ tip has repaid the money after being publicly shamed on its Facebook page.

Surveillance video shows a young girl pick up a five dollar bill, as a hostess seats her family at their table Monday morning.

“When the little girl took the money, she showed her parents,” said Our Place Restaurant owner, Benji Arslanovski.  “If my son did that and it’s not my money, I’d give him a look and he’d put it down, so I was waiting for that look. And, it didn’t happen.”

Instead, a camera caught the girl slip it under her menu.

Her parents appear to notice and do nothing.

screen shot 2018 07 16 at 10 18 20 pm Restaurant Publicly Shames Family For Child Taking Waitress Tip

Our Place Restaurant surveillance

Arslanovksi says his waitress had spotted the tip from a previous customer but didn’t want to bother the family already seated.

“She thought maybe it got under a sugar caddy, jelly caddy,” he said. “Of course, when they left, there was no tip there.”

A review of security footage showed the girl pocketing the money.

Within hours of posting the video to Facebook, Arslanovski says the girl’s mother was back with the money.

“Our rule is if you make it right, we delete our post off Facebook,” he said.

The restaurant has called out customers before, who’ve left without paying.

“If it’s obvious their intention is to walk out, we post a video of them walking out,”  he said. “We’ve had eight so far and I think all but two have come back and paid their bill.”

He considers the approach better than calling police.

“It takes them away from major issues that they have to take care of in the city,” he said.

He also believes it’s kinder to everyone involved.

“We’ve had people tell me that. ‘Thank you for not calling the police, for letting me make things right’,” he said.

Arslanovski says the girl’s mother claimed they believed the money belonged to them.

He’s not convinced, but has removed the video from the restaurant’s Facebook page, as promised.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s