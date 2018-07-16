GATESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A third worker has died after being injured in an explosion last month at a hospital in Central Texas.

Officials say 30-year-old Wilber Dimas died Sunday, more than two weeks after the June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville. Dimas was working at a construction site at the hospital when the blast occurred.

More than a dozen workers were hurt. Most had blast or burn injuries.

The two other people to die were 44-year-old Michael Bruggman and 36-year-old Filiberto Morales.

Gatesville police said on July 1 that the cause of the explosion hadn’t been determined.

However, an initial investigation indicated a construction-related accident resulted in a natural gas explosion.

Sue Eckhart shot video of the thick, black smoke while driving by slowly and posted it on Facebook that day.

Brody Bertolini, a welder working next door at Kalyn Siebert, said he heard the explosion and then the power went out. They felt the concussion from the explosion.

“I looked up and everything was falling apart,” said Bertolini. “We had some lights on still but a lot of lights got knocked down.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)