GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested the woman suspected of being the driver involved in a deadly hit & run accident that happened over the weekend.

Kallie Wright is in custody, being held at the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center, after voluntarily surrendering.

On Tuesday police said they had located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deadly hit & run that happened on July 15 around 6:00 a.m. on South Belt Line Road, at the Interstate-20 frontage road.

Police seized the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu investigators determined was involved in the crash.

Detectives developed other information that led to them issuing an arrest warrant for the 38-year-old Wright. The Fort Worth resident is charged with Accident Involving Death, a second degree felony.

The passenger in the vehicle with Wright has also been identified, but is not considered a suspect and no charges are expected to be filed.

Wright is expected to be formally arraigned Wednesday morning. She remains behind bars on a $175,000 bond.

Cedar Hill resident Calvin Middleton, 42, was riding his bike when he was struck and killed.

Kennedi Middleton, Calvin’s daughter, said it would mean the world to her if police made an arrest. Speaking to the suspect, who was unknown at the time, she said, “Because you killed my father. You got of the car. Asked if he was dead. And then you left. Who does that? I’m laughing now because that hurts. And it’s crazy. It doesn’t make sense.”