DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of students and parents in North Texas and across the country are demanding a rescore of the June SAT, saying the company that gave the test scored them unfairly.

“I feel robbed from the score I deserve,” said Richardson High School junior Nicole Schiff.

Schiff spent hours prepping for the June SAT test hoping to score higher than she did in November.

“I knew what score I wanted to get to go to the colleges I’d been thinking about going to,” said Schiff.

And even though she did better, answering 12 more math questions correctly, her score didn’t shoot up as expected.

“My score only jumped up 40 points when I was expecting it to go up a lot more. Because on other tests with the score that I got, I should have had easily somewhere in the 700’s on the math,” said Schiff who scored a 670 on the June math portion.

Using the hastag #rescoreJuneSAT, thousands of other students have complained about the June scores on Twitter.

If I got a tattoo for #NationalTattooDay I would get one that says #RESCOREJUNESAT — RescoreJuneSAT (@SatRescore) July 17, 2018

College Board, the company that administers the test, Tweeted a statement saying the scores are accurate.

It said the June test was too easy so the company used a process called “equating” to ensure fair scores.

Here is information for the students who reached out with questions about their June SAT scores. pic.twitter.com/ngXywO88ji — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) July 12, 2018

“But the problem with that is that in their own rules, the say the tests need to be parallel to each other for equating to work. When they says this test was easier, then how would the equating process work,” said Schiff.

Nicole’s father, Bobby Schiff, doesn’t buy the equating explanation either joining the thousands of others calling for a re-score.

“You don’t need to make excuses. You don’t need to use fancy terms, equating or whatever. You just need to be straight,” said Bobby Schiff.

Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition calling for a rescore.

In response to why the June test was easier, a College Board spokesperson told CBS 11’s Consumer Justice unit: