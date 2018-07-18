  • CBS 11On Air

KILLEEN (AP) — A Central Texas man was arrested after two pipe bombs were found in a home from which he was being evicted.

In a statement Wednesday, the Killeen Police Department said 36-year-old Christopher Rodney Lee Deborde was arrested Monday on a charge of possessing an improvised explosive and moved to the Bell County jail in Belton on Wednesday. Bond has been set at $200,000.

Jail records list no attorney for Deborde.

According a police affidavit, a constable had served an eviction notice on Deborde on Friday when a cleaning crew brought out two pipe bombs found in the master bedroom. Deborde had already left the scene after being given a criminal trespass warning. The area was evacuated of nearby residents until a Fort Hood bomb squad made the area safe.

 

